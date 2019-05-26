Winnipeg police still trying to find van stolen from beaten and robbed 73-year-old

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen van that was taken after a 73-year-old woman was beaten and robbed in her own home.

Police said the incident took place on the afternoon of May 20, when a female suspect convinced the woman to let her into her house.

The suspect then attacked the senior with a weapon, stole her purse, and drove away in her vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition and was treated for upper body injuries.

Members of the Major Crime Unit continued their investigation. With the help of information received from the public, officers were able to arrest a 32-year-old woman and she now faces charges.

Investigators are still asking for the public’s help in finding the victim’s vehicle. Which is a beige/brown 2005 Dodge Caravan with rust along the bottom of both sides and denting on a passenger door. It may still have a licence plate number AVU 951.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).