May 26, 2019 11:13 am

Fire on Armour Road sends one person to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital following a fire Sunday morning in Peterborough’s North end.

It happened at a multi-unit home on Armour road around 3 a.m.

Peterborough fire crews battled the blaze that was mainly contained to the second floor of the home.

It is reported that the fire started in the kitchen.

Peterborough’s Disaster Trust Fund was called in to help those who were displaced in the fire.

At this point, the cause is not known and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

