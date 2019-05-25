Weather
May 25, 2019 11:18 am
Updated: May 25, 2019 5:25 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London region

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Environment Canada says the main threats associated with these storms will be strong wind gusts and hail.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London and the surrounding area.

The warning covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, eastern and western Middlesex counties, Oxford-Brant, Rodney, Shedden and western Elgin County.

The national weather agency is tracking a storm system capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel size hail and heavy rain.

