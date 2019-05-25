Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for London and the surrounding area.

The warning covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, eastern and western Middlesex counties, Oxford-Brant, Rodney, Shedden and western Elgin County.

The national weather agency is tracking a storm system capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel size hail and heavy rain.