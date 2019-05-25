Weather
May 25, 2019 7:37 am

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London and surrounding area

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Environment Canada is warning drivers of reduced visibility and water pooling on roadways.

File Photo
A A

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says its meteorologists are tracking a slow-moving cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain.

Drivers are advised to use caution on roadways as the storms may cause reduced visibility and water pooling.

READ MORE: ‘The new norm’: Ottawa mayor says change is needed amid record-breaking floods

A similar warning was issued for Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County, but that warning has since ended.

Forecasters are calling for Saturday morning’s rain to taper off closer to noon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Counties
Eastern Middlesex County
Environment Canada
heavy downpour
Komoka
London
Ontario
Parkhill
Rain
Severe Thunderstorm
Showers
Strathroy
Weather
Western Middlesex County

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.