Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London and surrounding area
A A
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.
The national weather agency says its meteorologists are tracking a slow-moving cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain.
Drivers are advised to use caution on roadways as the storms may cause reduced visibility and water pooling.
READ MORE: ‘The new norm’: Ottawa mayor says change is needed amid record-breaking floods
A similar warning was issued for Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County, but that warning has since ended.
Forecasters are calling for Saturday morning’s rain to taper off closer to noon.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.