Severe thunderstorm warning issued for London and surrounding area

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm for London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County.

The national weather agency says its meteorologists are tracking a slow-moving cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain.

Drivers are advised to use caution on roadways as the storms may cause reduced visibility and water pooling.

A similar warning was issued for Strathroy, Komoka and western Middlesex County, but that warning has since ended.

Forecasters are calling for Saturday morning’s rain to taper off closer to noon.