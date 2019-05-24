Judicial review was held in Moncton over CUPE nursing home dispute

CUPE, along with the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions, are in the middle of a prolonged dispute with the province over wages and working conditions for nursing home workers.

On Friday, a statement was issued by Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard in relation to ongoing negotiations with CUPE nursing home workers.

It stated that a judicial review was held on May 24 in Moncton with respect to the Essential Services in Nursing Homes Act. Justice Tracey DeWare told the court she would issue her ruling by July 5.

“We look forward to her ruling, which will provide clarity on the matter. In the meantime, I remain optimistic the two sides will eventually succeed in reaching a negotiated settlement,” said Shephard in a news release.

Union members say they want a raise in wages and improved working conditions. The legal dispute has been going on since 2016.