Maxime Bernier will be live and in studio on Global Okanagan

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada is touring the Thompson-Okanagan over the next couple of days.

Maxime Bernier began his tour in Kamloops on Thursday.

Bernier served in several cabinet posts under former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

He went on to found the People’s Party of Canada after losing the race to become the Conservative Party leader to Andrew Scheer.

Bernier will be announcing the nomination of B.C. candidates that will represent the party in the 2019 federal election while in Kelowna on Saturday.

He will also be live in the Global Okanagan studio with Rick Webber on Friday for the 5 p.m. cast.

