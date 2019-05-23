Montreal AI company announces partnership with WILL.I.AM at C2 conference

The annual Montreal conference on commerce and creativity welcomed Montreal-based AI company Stradigi AI and their new advisor WILL.I.AM to the stage today.

Tomorrow, the theme of this year’s C2 conference, invites participants to take part in talks bout “climate change, diversifying the workforce, embracing new business models and holding ourselves to higher professional and societal standards,” according to the conference’s website.

The conference’s programming for 2019 is focused on shifting perspective, moving audiences, cultivating innovation, living in ecosystems and the next frontiers.

The conference has hosted notable speakers over the years such as Steve Wozniak, Chelsea Clinton, David Suzuki and Snoop Dogg. Participants get to experience a vast variety of creative workshops, labs and talks.

This year’s big names include WILL.I.AM, Spike Lee, Guy Laliberté and David Saint-Jacques.

The star of the day fielded questions from both the tech and musical worlds, eager to hear the former member of the Black Eyed Peas talk about his vision of the future for artificial intelligence.

Stradigi AI approached WILL.I.AM, CEO of I AM + and asked him to join the team and take on the role as advisor on ethics and bias. At C2 Montreal’s new Pointe-St-Charles location, WILL.I.AM touched on various issues with current algorithms and how he hopes to develop the future of AI with the Montreal company he fell in love with.

The musician said his last trip to Montreal was when he was touring with the Black Eyed Peas.

“Our last trip was 2009, and that was a pretty cool run in my other career,” he told reporters. “And now I want to spend more time here in this awesome city.”

Stradigi AI officials won’t discuss how much WILL.I.AM is investing in the firm. C2 is slated to run until May 24.

