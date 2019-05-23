Former tissue collection specialist says New Brunswick system is broken

A former New Brunswick tissue bank specialist says a shortage of staff to collect donations has left the system broken.

Parise Leger says she was heartbroken to hear the story of a Miramichi-area teen who died in a car accident Easter weekend.

The parents of Avery Astle wanted to donate their son’s organs and tissues after he died but were told no one from the specialized donation team was available.

Leger, who left the team in 2017, says at one point there were just two people assigned to collect tissue such as heart valves, bones and tendons for all of New Brunswick.

She said she often had to travel across the province at a moment’s notice and could work 30 hours straight.

Geri Geldart, vice president clinical services with the Horizon Health Network, says recent staff turnover has created gaps in coverage, and until new team members are fully trained, there may be times when the tissue collection service is unavailable.