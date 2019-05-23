Explosion reported at gas station in Colborne under investigation

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a reported explosion at a gas station in Colborne on Thursday morning.

Around 7:10 a.m., Cramahe Township firefighters were called to the Ultramar gas station on Orchard Road near Big Apple Drive after an employee reported hearing an explosion in the basement of the building. The station is just off Highway 401.

Interim fire chief Tim Burgess says crews arrived and saw smoke and flames billowing out of the building.

“We quickly did an initial attack and knocked the fire down,” he said.

He said the employee was shaken up but was not injured and treated at the scene.

Burgess credits the quick response by crews since the fire hall is “right around the corner” from the gas station and they were able to contain the fire to the basement.

“We are thankful nobody was in the structure,” he said. “A conscientious employee shut off the pumps before leaving the building. We are thankful for that.”

The OFM is investigating the cause of the fire, Burgess said.

“The employee indicated an explosion which we believe initiated the fire,” he said.

Northumberland OPP were on scene to cordon off the scene.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

