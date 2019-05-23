Sports
May 23, 2019 10:11 am

NewsAlert: Senators hire Smith as head coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

OTTAWA – Former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach D.J. Smith is the new head coach of the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators announced the hiring today. Smith replaces interim head coach Marc Crawford, who also interviewed for the position.

Guy Boucher was fired as Senators head coach last season.

Smith, 42, spent the past four seasons as an assistant on Mike Babcock’s staff in Toronto.

More coming.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL
Ottawa hockey
Ottawa Senators
Ottawa sports
Senators
Senators hockey

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.