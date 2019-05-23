Ottawa Public Health confirms another measles case in city

Ottawa Public Health is advising residents that it has confirmed a new case of measles in the city on Wednesday.

OPH says this case is not related to the previous cases reported earlier this year but it does say that it may be related to international travel.

The health unit has released a list of dates, times and locations where there was a risk of exposure over the last several weeks:

May 14, 2019, 7:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Dovercourt Recreation Centre 411 Dovercourt Ave.

May 14, 2019, 10:00am to 12:30pm, Prosol Inc., 1153 Newmarket St.

May 16, 2019, 7:30am to 10:30am, Dovercourt Recreation Centre, 411 Dovercourt Ave.

May 18, 2019, 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Shoppers Drug Mart, 3151 Strandherd Dr. (Intersection of Woodroffe & Strandherd)

May 19, 2019, 8:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Shoppers Drug Mart, 3151 Strandherd Dr. (Intersection of Woodroffe & Strandherd)

May 19, 2019, 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Queensway Carleton Hospital Emergency Department, 3045 Baseline Rd.

OPH is asking all individuals who may have been exposed to measles to contact their health-care providers.

Infants under one year of age, pregnant women who have not received two doses of measles-containing vaccine, and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of infection, and if they think they have been exposed, should call their health-care provider.

OPH is asking all others to check their immunization records or contact their health-care provider for their recommendation.

Anyone looking for additional information on measles and immunization is asked to visit the OPH website or call the Ottawa Public Health Information Centre at 613-580-6744.