$11.6M to help Fedoruk Centre support nuclear research and training

The province is supporting nuclear research with a significant funding boost for the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation in Saskatoon.

The centre, located at the University of Saskatchewan, opened a new innovation wing at the Saskatchewan Centre for Cyclotron Sciences on Wednesday.

Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Tina Beaudry-Mellor announced $11 million in funding over the next half-decade. The new five-year funding agreement with the provincial government replaces one that expired at the end of March.

Researchers also demonstrated a first-in-Canada prototype for nuclear imaging for living plants, which was invented at the University of Regina, used for plant and soil research. The goal of the new BioPETx is to strengthen global food security by improving crop yields and resilience to weather.

“Researchers here will study the very life processes of plants both above and below the ground or in the shoots and in the roots,” Beaudry-Mellor said.

“With investments like these, we will continue to attract world-class researchers to Saskatchewan by providing facilities that allow them to work at the cutting edge of nuclear science and technology in medicine, energy and the environment.”

