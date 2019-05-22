Abandoned car with damaged windows towed from downtown Kelowna intersection

Five days later, police are still trying to get in touch with the owner of an apparently abandoned car that had to be towed from a downtown Kelowna intersection on Saturday night.

Police said the Dodge Calibre had damaged windows and there were belongings inside, leading police to believe someone may have been living in it.

READ MORE: Abandoned vehicles not uncommon at Edmonton International Airport

A witness told Global News that the car was in the middle of a major downtown Kelowna intersection at Water Street and Bernard Avenue for 10 minutes before he called to report the abandoned vehicle.

Police said the car’s registered owner is from Alberta.