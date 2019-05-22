KF Aerospace CEO inducted into national aviation hall of fame

Barry Lapointe, the founder and CEO of KF Aerospace, was inducted into Canada’s aviation hall of fame last Thursday.

Joining other leaders and innovators in the aviation industry, Lapointe attended the 46th annual induction ceremony on May 16th at Montreal’s Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre.

KF Aerospace, which started out as Kelowna Flightcraft, was started by Lapointe in 1970 as a one-man venture servicing aircrafts from the back of his truck. By 1976, KF operated nearly 20 aircraft, carrying cargo for Purolator and Canada Post.

Today, KF provides a range of services, including RCAF flight crew training, flight operations and commercial deliveries.

In addition to his work with KF Aerospace, Lapointe was also recognized for bringing a new generation of students to the field of aircraft maintenance. He was an instrumental part in creating B.C.’s Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) Structures Programs at Okanagan College.

Lapointe graduated from the British Columbia Institute of Technology AME program in 1966. He also has more than 17, 000 fixed flight hours.

Others who were also inducted into Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame were David Charles Fairbanks, John Peter Holding, James McGregor McDougall and William Philip Paris.

