TransLink unveils first touch-screen kiosk, with dozens more on the way

TransLink says it has launched its first touch-screen commuter information kiosk at the Surrey Central Station.

It’s the first of more than 50 that will be installed at SkyTrain stations on the Expo and Millennium Lines, at West Coast Express stations, the SeaBus terminals, Park-and-Ride locations, and bus loops.

Commuters will be able to plan their trips, view live transit schedules, see upcoming departure times, be alerted to updates in the network, and receive emergency messages and notifications at the kiosks.

The cost of purchasing, installing, and maintaining the kiosks is borne by TransLink’s advertising licensee Lamar, in exchange for displaying advertising when the screen is not being used by customers.

