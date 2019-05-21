West Kelowna to get much-needed child care spaces at new Montesorri school

It may look like a pile of dirt right now, but a construction site at a corner of Lakeview Village will so be a new school.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Children and Family Development was in West Kelowna and announced funding for a new licensed, 76-space child care facility.

“I’m here today to announce 76 new spaces at KinderHeart Montessori,” Katrine Conroy said.

The provincial government is spending $250,000 to help fund the new school as part of it’s Child Care B.C. program.

“Eighty-five per cent of what kids learn, they learn from birth to five years. So if you have good quality childhood education, you have a great start in life,” Conroy said.

“This is going to be a 4,600 square-foot Montessori child care center,” Saskia Nicholls from KinderHeart Montesorri said as she surveyed the construction site.

“It will be two classrooms of 12 students for [ages up] to 3, and two classrooms 16 children from three to five and 20 children in a preschool classroom,” Nicholls said.

West Kelowna mayor Gord Milsom says the new school, is a welcome addition to the city.

“As you know, our community is growing tremendously and it is so important for the health of the community to have available daycare and quality day care services,” Milsom said.

And that is exactly what Saskia Nicholls is planning on delivering.

“This money that the government has given us, has given us the opportunity to move forward and create a great space,” said Nicholls.

As for when the KinderHeart Montesorri school will open?

“We are hoping for September,” Nicholls said.

