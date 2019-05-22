Weekend fire on Young Street leaves soon-to-be mom and family homeless

A soon-to-be mom and her family are left homeless after a intentional fire was set at the abandoned property next door and quickly spread to their home.

Nicki Hunter was celebrating her baby shower Saturday afternoon and said she’s expecting a baby girl in a couple weeks.

After spending the night out, Hunter was getting ready to head home when she got a phone call.

“My mom called me crying and told me my room was gone,” she said. “I went over there and my house was burning.”

READ MORE: Large blaze on Winnipeg’s Young Street destroys 2 homes, damages 4 others

The fire, which police say was arson, began in an abandoned duplex around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 Block of Young Street and quickly spread to a Hunter’s house.

From the outside, Hunter’s room appears to be one of the most heavily damaged areas.

“I started crying because everything I got was gone,” she said. “I had all my baby’s stuff in there and my stuff.”

Hunter had just moved into the home on March 1 with her mom and four siblings.

READ MORE: Young Street fire was arson, say Winnipeg Police

Sandra Dshaies, Hunter’s mom was home was home when the fire started.

“By the time I went to look at the side window of the living room I could just see the flames hitting the window. I could see it melting already and I just screamed for all my kids to get out,” Dshaies said. “Then we just ran up the street and watched it burn.”

Dshaies said she didn’t have time to insure her new rental property.

The Red Cross is paying for the family to spend a couple nights in a nearby hotel with some donated t-shirts.