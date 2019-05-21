Niagara police say stampede at Marineland that killed 2 deer was never reported

Niagara Regional Police say the deaths of two deer at Marineland over the weekend, alleged to have been caused by a stampede, was not reported to police.

The amusement park and zoo allege a father and son caused the deer to stampede at its opening day on Saturday, which led to the deaths of two animals.

Marineland says the suspects got away when staff tried to stop the stampede.

However, Niagara Regional Police Service spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin said in an email to 900 CHML, “The matter was not reported to police, at this time there is no investigation.”

Police were stationed in front of the park on Saturday to monitor a group of protesters who lined the roadside of the park, rallying against its treatment of marine life.

900 CHML has reached out to Marineland to find out why the incident was not reported to police and whether the suspects were caught on surveillance video.