May long weekend moisture not enough to quash wildfire concerns in southern Alberta

Steady rainfall heading into the May long weekend helped with wildfire danger conditions across southern Alberta, however, there are still concerns.

Regions east of Calgary and along the Saskatchewan-Alberta border are under fire restrictions and advisories.

On Monday afternoon, Alberta wildfire officials were aware of 20 active wildfires burning across Alberta.

Six wildfires are considered out of control, five are being held and 12 are now under control, including a wildfire burning in the foothills west of Calgary.

Wind blowing in from the south continues to direct wildfire smoke northward, towards the Northwest Territories as seen from satellite imagery on Sunday.

Although conditions are expected to be the same on Tuesday, forecasters are keeping a very close eye on weather patterns and the potential for a shift in winds over the next few days.

The fire danger map that was released on Monday by the Government of Alberta shows all of northern Alberta labelled as “extreme”.

Areas of moderate, high and very high danger continue to be a concern for areas in west-central Alberta.

The province did see some rain this weekend, but not enough to make a significant difference for most of southern Alberta.

The Canadian drought monitor released at the beginning of May shows pockets of moderate drought in eastern and southern Alberta from the ongoing precipitation deficits.

Alberta Wildfire is asking the public to report wildfires to 310-FIRE and to call 911 immediately if there’s immediate danger to a nearby community.

