Alberta wildfires

More
Weather
May 20, 2019 9:32 pm
Updated: May 20, 2019 9:33 pm

May long weekend moisture not enough to quash wildfire concerns in southern Alberta

By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Although the rainfall last week helped with fire danger conditions across southern Alberta, there are still concerns of wildfire. As Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée explains, southeastern Alberta is still seeing fire restrictions and advisories in place.

A A

Steady rainfall heading into the May long weekend helped with wildfire danger conditions across southern Alberta, however, there are still concerns.

Regions east of Calgary and along the Saskatchewan-Alberta border are under fire restrictions and advisories.

READ MORE: Wildfire threat prompts Alberta to issue fire ban in northern part of province

Fire bans in place across southern Alberta on May 20, 2019.

Kevin Salvatierra/Global News

On Monday afternoon, Alberta wildfire officials were aware of 20 active wildfires burning across Alberta.

Six wildfires are considered out of control, five are being held and 12 are now under control, including a wildfire burning in the foothills west of Calgary.

READ MORE: High Level, surrounding areas evacuated as wildfire burns in northwestern Alberta

On May 20, a total of 23 wildfires were active across Alberta.

Matthew Peleshok/Global News

Wind blowing in from the south continues to direct wildfire smoke northward, towards the Northwest Territories as seen from satellite imagery on Sunday.

Although conditions are expected to be the same on Tuesday, forecasters are keeping a very close eye on weather patterns and the potential for a shift in winds over the next few days.

READ MORE: Crews continue to battle out-of-control wildfires in Alberta’s Peace Region

Plumes of smoke from out-of-control wildfires burning in Alberta’s Peace Region can be clearly seen from satellite imagery.

SkyTracker

The fire danger map that was released on Monday by the Government of Alberta shows all of northern Alberta labelled as “extreme”.

Areas of moderate, high and very high danger continue to be a concern for areas in west-central Alberta.

 

Alberta Fire Danger map released on May 20 shows conditions in northern Alberta labelled as “extreme”.

wildfire.alberta.ca

The province did see some rain this weekend, but not enough to make a significant difference for most of southern Alberta.

READ MORE: 72 hours of steady rain soaks southern Alberta

The Canadian drought monitor released at the beginning of May shows pockets of moderate drought in eastern and southern Alberta from the ongoing precipitation deficits.

The Canadian Drought Monitor is Canada’s official source for the monitoring and reporting of drought in Canada.

Cody Coates/Global News

Alberta Wildfire is asking the public to report wildfires to 310-FIRE and to call 911 immediately if there’s immediate danger to a nearby community.

To stay updated with radar and weather alerts in your area, download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
active wildfires
alberta fire
Alberta fire ban
alberta moisture
alberta rain
Alberta wildfire
Alberta Wildfires
algary smoke
Fire Ban
fire danger
Wildfires

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.