Canada
May 20, 2019 4:08 pm

More than 200 of world’s top female hockey players form union in step towards league

By Teresa M. Walker The Associated Press

In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Canada goaltender Shannon Szabados watch as U.S. players celebrate a win during the Four Nations Cup hockey gold-medal game in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. More than 200 of the world’s top female players have taken their next step toward a single, economically viable professional league by forming their own players’ association. The new Professional Women’s Hockey Association (PWHPA) announced Monday, May 20, 2019, that incorporation papers were filed Friday with help from attorneys from Ballard Spahr.

(Liam Richards/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
More than 200 of the world’s top female players have taken the next step toward a viable professional league by forming a union.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association said Monday the paperwork was filed Friday.

The women had announced this month their pledge to sit out the upcoming season in North America after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League abruptly shut down this year. That leaves only the National Women’s Hockey League, which took back control of the Buffalo Beauts on May 8.

The PWHPA says in a statement the association will help players coordinate training needs and opportunities and develop sponsor support.

© 2019 The Associated Press

