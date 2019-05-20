World
May 20, 2019 10:50 am
Updated: May 20, 2019 11:01 am

Eiffel Tower closed as trespasser tries to climb monument

By Staff The Associated Press

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower has been closed to visitors after a person has tried to scale it.

The Paris monument’s media office said the unidentified individual tried to climb up the tourist attraction on Monday afternoon. But it wasn’t clear how high the trespasser managed to get.

A Paris police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters including a climbing specialist is on the scene and in touch with the intruder, whose motivations remain unclear.

Officials haven’t immediately provided further information about the incident, and it’s not known when the Eiffel Tower will reopen.

It’s not the first time a daredevil has attempted the feat. In 2015, British “freerunner” James Kingston climbed the edifice without safety ropes and without permission, dodging security cameras as he went.

