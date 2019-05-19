‘It’s so unsafe’: Regina residents express concern over Broad Street North sinkhole

A sinkhole has taken a large chunk out of a crosswalk on Regina’s Broad Street North at Elmview Road, and the city’s response has area residents concerned.

“It’s so unsafe,” said Uplands resident Kevin Korchinski. “I can’t understand how someone thought that, without even adding flashing lights, was adequate.”

@GlobalRegina @ctvregina @CBCSask this is Broad North and Elmview in #uplands. Street was patched last week. I told @CityofRegina last week the road was failing. This is the solution. This crosswalk is used by lots of kids. It is a hole that one could fall into. @MayorFougere pic.twitter.com/GvTnypMFRt — Kevin Korchinski (@kevink61) May 19, 2019

Korchinski says the roadway in that area was just patched last week.

“I just think the city did a really shoddy job of the repair and the barrier,” he explained. “They wouldn’t let their employees work around that without fencing. Why are the public?”

Global News spoke to another resident on the scene who said the sinkhole should be treated as an “emergency” and repaired right away.

READ MORE: Regina roads top CAA Saskatchewan’s worst roads campaign list

The Regina City Road Report indicates that repairs are scheduled at that intersection but aren’t set to begin until Tuesday.

“There are two elementary schools west of that hole,” Korchinski said. “It’s totally irresponsible of the city, in my opinion.”

Global News reached out to the City of Regina for comment Sunday afternoon but has not yet received a response.