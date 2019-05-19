Kamloops
B.C.’s police watchdog looking for witnesses after motorcyclist injured during traffic stop

B.C.'s Independent Investigation Office is probing an incident in which a motorcyclist was injured during a traffic stop by RCMP.

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking for witnesses after a motorcyclist who police allege took off from a traffic stop was injured in Kamloops on Saturday night.

The province’s Independent Investigation Office (IIO) would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident on Highway 1 in Kamloops around 8:45 p.m.

Police allege that the motorcyclist was driving quickly on the highway and that when he was pulled over, the motorcyclist initially stopped but, just as the RCMP member was in the process of getting out of the police cruiser, took off again.

The IIO said that police claim the motorcycle rider then hit a median and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The motorcyclist was treated at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital.

The IIO does not say how serious the man’s injuries are.

The police watchdog stresses that it investigates whenever police are involved in an incident in which someone dies or is seriously injured regardless of whether “there is any allegation of wrongdoing.”

