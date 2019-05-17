Bob Layton: Edmonton’s patchwork of speed limits

So, Edmonton city council has listened to some people and has agreed to consider various speed limits around the city.

Silly me, I thought we had enough signs up already.

As you carefully make your way across the city, you’ll have to crawl through some neighbourhoods and then walk along some streets and then jog along the boulevard for a while and then you’ll be able to run along some avenues.

Be careful of the potholes, and be even more careful if you hit a crawl zone.

Council is considering speed limits of 30 km/h in the core areas and 40 km/h in the suburbs — I wonder if they considered 35 km/h across the board?

And then, some main roads like 156th Street are 50 50 km/h and others, like 149th Street, are 60 km/h.

Your car is going to be shaking its head … gasket.

Even the Edmonton Police Service is suggesting city council go slower on making you drive slower.

How about this: As long as what some call our “car-hating” council wants to be in complete command, why not take a giant leap forward and have those in the artificial intelligence think-tanks figure out how to equip every car with a 5G and put transmitters on each speed sign to totally control the speed of your vehicle? Coun. Michael Walters is already pushing for 5G for so many other things.

We could call it the Huawei on the crawl-way.

I mean, council’s progressive goal is to look world-class, isn’t it?

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.