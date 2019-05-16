Simcoe Muskoka health unit lifts drinking water advisory

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit lifted its drinking water advisory for residents with wells who are no longer affected by floods on Thursday.

The health unit is recommending that after water levels decline, all residents with private water supplies assess their wells and surface water intake to check for floodwater and damage.

According to the health unit, the ground around the well may have eroded from flooding, possibly creating unsafe conditions or a pathway for contaminants to enter it.

Residents with wells should flush them of any floodwater, disinfect the well and internal plumbing and change any treatment filters, the health unit added.

People should also ensure their water system treatment devices are working properly, the health unit says, and take a sample of their well water.

According to the health unit, if the water sample indicates that it’s safe to drink, a second sample should be taken one week later and a third sample should be taken two to four weeks after the first one.

If all three samples are safe, the health unit added, people should continue to sample their water supply three or four times a year.

In some cases, the health unit said, electrical wires attached to the well’s pump may be damaged, creating the risk of electrocution.

