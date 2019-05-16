Second round of rural Manitoba cannabis stores selected by random draw

Several new pot stores will spring up in rural Manitoba after the second round of selections by the Province.

Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade did a random draw of stores that had expressed interest in being a cannabis store in their community in 2018.

Those new stores include:

Altona:

– Selected retailer: Westleaf Inc.

– Standby retailer: 10022915 Manitoba

– Selected retailer: 10552763 Canada Corporation (Garden Variety)

– Standby retailer: Auxly Cannabis Group Inc.

– Selected retailer: The Viscount Gort Motor Hotel Ltd.

– Standby retailer: Matzelle Holdings Ltd.

– Selected retailer: Canna Cabana Inc.

– Standby retailer: Red River Cooperative Ltd.

– Selected retailer: 2296476 Ontario Inc. (The Corktown Cannabis Company)

– Standby retailer: 5403651 Manitoba Ltd. (Yale Hotel)

– Selected retailer: Fire & Flower Inc.

– Standby retailer: Westcoast Sunset Holdings Corporation

– Selected retailer: 3381102 Manitoba Ltd. (Northern Hotel)

– Standby retailer: 10022915 Manitoba.

Those selected have 10 days to tell the Province if they’re still interested in being a pot store for their community, otherwise the standby store will be chosen.

