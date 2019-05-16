Crime
May 16, 2019 12:27 pm

Kawartha Lakes OPP lay 2 impaired driving charges following traffic stops

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

OPP officers in the City of Kawartha Lakes charged two drivers with impaired driving on Wednesday night.

Don Mitchell / Global News Ontario
A A

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged two drivers with alcohol-related offences on Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Kawartha Lakes Road 36 for an alleged Highway Traffic Act infraction. Police say further investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

READ MORE: Man and woman accused of thefts at LCBOs in Peterborough County

Benjamin Ariza, 24, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Two hours later, police stopped another vehicle along Highway 35 in the area of Lifford Road for an alleged Highway Traffic Act infraction. Police allege the vehicle fled from the scene but was later located in a ditch near Golf Course Road.

Clayton Cotter, 26, of Cameron (in the City of Kawartha Lakes), was arrested and charged with:

  • Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Failure or refusal to comply with a demand
  • Racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 20.

WATCH: Should we take drunk drivers’ gun licences away?

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cameron
City of Kawartha Lakes
Crime
Drunk Driving
Flight From Police
Golf Course Road
Highway 35
Impaired Driving
Kawartha Lakes
Kawartha Lakes OPP
Kawartha Lakes Road 36
Lifford Road
OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.