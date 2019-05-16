Kawartha Lakes OPP lay 2 impaired driving charges following traffic stops

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged two drivers with alcohol-related offences on Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Kawartha Lakes Road 36 for an alleged Highway Traffic Act infraction. Police say further investigation revealed the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Benjamin Ariza, 24, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

Two hours later, police stopped another vehicle along Highway 35 in the area of Lifford Road for an alleged Highway Traffic Act infraction. Police allege the vehicle fled from the scene but was later located in a ditch near Golf Course Road.

Clayton Cotter, 26, of Cameron (in the City of Kawartha Lakes), was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from a peace officer

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

Racing a motor vehicle with excessive speed

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on June 20.

