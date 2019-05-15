Frontenac Falcons soar to victory in KASSAA junior girls soccer

The Frontenac Falcons won to play another day in junior girls soccer.

The Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association quarter-final playoff game was held Wednesday at John Machin Field. The Falcons soared past the Napanee Golden Hawks 6-1.

“I thought we played really well,” said Falcons striker Mikayla McFarlane, who scored two goals.

Also finding the back of the net for Frontenac were Chloe Charron, Paige Moran, Claire Sedgewick and Mikela Williams.

READ MORE: Kingston Collegiate Blues one game away from undefeated regular season in junior boys soccer

“We made the most of our opportunities,” continued McFarlane.

“We played hard today and were always first on the ball. We set some plays up and scored on our chances. It was a big win against a Napanee club that wouldn’t give up.”

WATCH: Hail Mary wins KASSAA football game for Frontenac (October 2018)

Frontenac jumped out to a 4-0 first half lead and midfielder Anna Hart said that was the difference in the game.

“It sure was,” said Hart.

“It took the wind out of their sails, but we played really well as a team. We had some nice runs to the net and made them count. We had a nice, strong defence as well.

“We now look forward to the semi-finals.”

READ MORE: Kingston soccer player Adrian Dagres preparing for Danone Nations Cup

The KASSAA semi-finals are scheduled for next Wednesday, May 22.

The Falcons will play the Holy Cross Crusaders while the Regiopolis-Notre Dame Panthers will host the Kingston Collegiate Blues.

The two winners will play for the championship on Saturday May 25 at Richardson Stadium, home of the Queen’s Gaels. Game time is 1 p.m.