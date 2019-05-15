Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, slam ‘grossly immoral’ judge in scathing post

Bill Cosby’s wife Camille accused a Pennsylvania judge of trying to turn The Cosby Show actor into a “brutal, black buck.”

She used the racial slur in a scathing post about Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill, who said he let five other accusers testify at Cosby’s sex-assault trial because their accounts had “chilling similarities” that pointed to a “signature” crime.

“Now, after more than 50 years of work that humanized the dehumanized, which also challenged the perpetual architects of racist, exploitive and greedy manoeuvres that have enabled them to divide and conquer… my husband has been severely redefined by Judge O’Neill, despite having zero proof,” Camille wrote in a statement posted to her husband’s Instagram page.

“Judge O’Neill, with a great deal of help from the media, has tried to turn Bill Cosby into one of the most insidious stereotypes of African American men… the brutal, black buck,” she continued.

“I stand firmly with my wife on the foundation of solidarity and truth. Camille has always been a fearless warrior against corruption and bigotry. She’s not afraid of this unethical judge, nor am I afraid of O’Neill’s grossly immoral tactics,” Bill Cosby said.

“Keep fighting… Dear … I Love You Very, Very Much,” Cosby concluded.

A jury last year convicted Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 after hearing from her and the five others. Cosby, 81, is appealing his conviction based on the women’s testimony and other key rulings by O’Neill.

Cosby began serving a three- to 10-year prison term in September at a state prison near Philadelphia.

O’Neill, in a lengthy opinion filed Tuesday, said he found “striking similarities” in the women’s descriptions of their encounters with the comedian long beloved as “America’s dad.”

“In each instance, (he) met a substantially younger woman, gained her trust, invited her to a place where he was alone with her, provided her with a drink or drug and sexually assaulted her once she was rendered incapacitated,” O’Neill wrote. “These chilling similarities rendered (their) testimony admissible.”

O’Neill had allowed just one other accuser to testify at Cosby’s first trial in June 2017, when a jury deadlock led to a mistrial. Cosby was retried in April 2018, months after the #MeToo movement burst into view with sexual assault accusations against director Harvey Weinstein and other powerful men in Hollywood and beyond.

In the ruling Tuesday, O’Neill said the new defence team that handled Cosby’s retrial never directly challenged him on the difference in his two trial rulings about the other accusers’ testimony. At any rate, he said, judges are not bound by their prior decisions.

The defence, in outlining their appeal issues, have also argued that Cosby had a binding agreement with a former prosecutor, Bruce Castor, that he would never be charged in the case. O’Neill again rejected the claim Tuesday, finding that the signed press release from Castor used to bolster the claim falls short of an immunity agreement.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt said in a statement: “O’Neill has a habitual habit of always trying to cover his many errors, which continues to show his hatred towards Mr. Cosby.”

—With files from the Associated Press