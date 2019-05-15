What’s open and closed this Victoria Day in Barrie

Several businesses and city services will be closed for Victoria Day on Monday, May 20. Here’s what to expect:
What’s open:
- Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
- Tanger Outlets mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Movie theatres
- Downtown street and lot parking is free
What’s closed:
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Barrie city hall
- LCBO locations
- Beer Store locations
- All recreation centres
- There will be no Barrie Transit service on Monday, May 20.
- There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection on Monday, May 20. Collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.
