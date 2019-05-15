Canada
May 15, 2019 5:17 pm

What’s open and closed this Victoria Day in Barrie

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Several Barrie businesses and city services will closed for Victoria Day on Monday, May 20.

Hannah Jackson / Global News
A A

Several businesses and city services will be closed for Victoria Day on Monday, May 20. Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

  • Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.
  • Tanger Outlets mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Movie theatres
  • Downtown street and lot parking is free

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for suspect after baby monitors reportedly stolen

What’s closed:

  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Barrie city hall
  • LCBO locations
  • Beer Store locations
  • All recreation centres
  • There will be no Barrie Transit service on Monday, May 20.
  • There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection on Monday, May 20. Collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie news
Barrie Victoria Day
Barrie Victoria Day closures
Barrie what's closed
Barrie what's open
Victoria Day 2019
Victoria Day closures

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.