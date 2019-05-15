What’s open and closed this Victoria Day in Barrie

Several businesses and city services will be closed for Victoria Day on Monday, May 20. Here’s what to expect:

What’s open:

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Go Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Tanger Outlets mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Movie theatres

Downtown street and lot parking is free

What’s closed:

Georgian Mall

Bayfield Mall

Barrie city hall

LCBO locations

Beer Store locations

All recreation centres

There will be no Barrie Transit service on Monday, May 20.

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection on Monday, May 20. Collection will occur one day later for the remainder of the week.