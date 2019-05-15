Report of suspicious activity near Kingston high school posed no threat, say police, school board

Multiple police vehicles were at Frontenac Secondary School in Kingston on Wednesday afternoon to respond to a report of suspicious activity.

According to the Limestone District School Board, the high school was never put under lockdown or hold and secure because police quickly arrived on the scene and determined there was no threat to student safety.

The Kingston police watch commander confirmed these details, saying officers were in the area but found that there was no threat to public safety.

According to Karen Smith, communications officer for the school board, some students were outside for their lunch break and were initially called back inside when the report first came in.

Smith said the school locked its back doors as a precaution but never implemented any threat protocol.

Smith continued to say that students and staff were safe and that school continued as usual for the rest of the day.

