Federal government contributes $100K to floodplain mapping in Kawartha Lakes

The federal government is providing over $100,000 in funding for two projects to better plan and protect against the effects of flooding.

On Wednesday, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Minister of International Development, announced over $100,150 to the province of Ontario for projects under the National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP).

READ MORE: Disaster recovery assistance program activated for flood-impacted Kawartha Lakes residents

Kawartha Conservation is leading the delivery of these two projects that will contribute to updating and establishing floodplain mapping in the Fenelon Falls South and McLaren’s Creek areas just north of Lindsay. McLaren’s Creek extends from Highway 7 north, past Goose Lake, and from Highway 35 west to just past Kirkfield Road.

The maps will help protect these communities from flooding events and will guide future land-use decisions. The City of Kawartha Lakes has contributed $87,086 for these projects.

“As the frequency and intensity of severe weather events continue to grow, updating and establishing floodplain mapping is critical to the safety of people and property,” said Mark Majchrowski, Kawartha Conservation Authority CAO.

“These two projects continue to better position Kawartha Conservation and the City of Kawartha Lakes to provide added surety in protecting people and their property from flooding events, and will be used in our planning and permitting activity.”

Monsef made the announcement on behalf of Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale.

READ MORE: Ontario’s disaster recovery program activated for Muskoka Lakes

“Canadians are increasingly experiencing the costly effects of climate change through extreme weather events,” said Monsef. “We need to act purposefully and responsibly to prepare our communities with the supports needed to mitigate this damage. Investing in climate resilience infrastructure is part of our climate plan and part of our plan to grow our economy.

“Today’s announcement will provide Kawartha Conservation with some of the tools required to protect communities in our region from flooding.”

The Government of Canada cost-shares up to 50 per cent of eligible expenses for provincial projects and 75 per cent of eligible expenses for territorial projects.

“Keeping the people of Ontario safe is a priority our government takes seriously,” said Steve Clark, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Flood mitigation projects play an important role in protecting communities and reducing damage caused by extreme weather events. We are pleased to help Kawartha Conservation access funds through the National Disaster Mitigation Program.”

Last year, the federal government announced $46,000 for funding to support updated floodplain mapping of the Mariposa Brook, also in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Since its launch in 2015, the NDMP has approved funding for 363 projects across Canada.