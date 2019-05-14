Man, teen arrested following alleged assault, robbery of Lindsay taxi driver

Two Lindsay residents have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of a taxi driver on Sunday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say that around 9 p.m., an unknown man and a teen girl approached a taxi that was parked in a business parking lot on Lindsay Street.

Police say that while the cabbie was out of his vehicle, the man allegedly entered the taxi and stole the driver’s money pouch.

After noticing the alleged theft, officers say the driver confronted the man and warned he was calling police. The suspect then allegedly handed the money pouch to the teen, who fled the area, according to police.

Officers say the man then assaulted the taxi driver, who was taken to Ross Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

On Tuesday, police said their investigation had led to the arrest of two individuals on Monday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were both charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

Additionally, the man was charged with assault, assault with a weapon and breach of a recognizance.

Both of the accused were held in custody for a scheduled bail in Lindsay on Tuesday.