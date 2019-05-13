Souls Harbour’s Green Earth Daycare offers 60 new child care spaces

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission celebrated the grand opening of their new child care centre on Monday.

Through the Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care(ELCC) Agreement, 54 full-time child care spaces were designated to Souls Harbour in April 2018. Six school-age child care spaces were added since then.

Souls Harbour staff have been working on renovations, hiring staff and accepting clients.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to increasing access to affordable, quality child care spaces for communities across Saskatchewan,” said Tina Beaudry-Mellor, advanced education minister and minister responsible for the status of women.

“We are excited to see the positive impact these additional 60 spaces will have on Regina families.

Souls Harbour is one of nearly 1,300 child care centre space allocated in Saskatchewan since the ELCC Agreement was signed in March 2018.

“The opening of Green Earth Daycare has been a thrill for all of us here at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission,” said Joe Miller, Green Earth Daycare executive director.

“We are committed to partnering with parents in the care and education of their children, and the feedback from Regina families has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Other communities that have received additional space include Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Swift Current and Moose Jaw. The spaces are expected to be open by March 2020.

Since 2007, the Saskatchewan government has provided funding for 7,116 new child care spaces including 75 licensed Francophone spaces.