West Island residents told to stay vigilant in face of wet weather

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue residents are warning residents not to take their sandbags down just yet as some water levels around the town are still rising.

“It’s very surprising,” said Mike Davies, a resident of the town.

Doug Hanson, another resident, told Global News levels “will probably crest today, but there’s rain in the forecast for the next two or three days.”

Major spring flooding has hit several areas in Quebec, including communities on the island of Montreal. Urgence-Québec reports that more 7,400 people are have been forced from their homes and more than 5,000 homes are flooded as of Monday evening.

Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue is telling its residents not to take those sandbags down just yet — as the Lake of Two Mountains' water levels are still rising. With rain in the forecast one resident told me "fingers crossed." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/K7IAEawylo — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 13, 2019

Pumps are also still running in waterfront areas of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The borough in Montreal’s West Island has gone through this year’s floods in better shape than in 2017, thanks in large measure to dikes built in the past two years.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis told Global New she is requesting more permanent measures in an effort to shore up the borough’s flood preparedness.

Over on Île-Bizard, Joly Street is still largely flooded as water levels have not receded since the recent spate of flooding. The Montreal borough has been one of the hardest hit by floods so far this year, especially on Île-Mercier.

