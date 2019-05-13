25 vehicles vandalized at Stoney Creek RCMP detachment: Hamilton Police

Hamilton police say there are no suspects after 25 vehicles were vandalized at the Highway 8 RCMP detachment in Stoney Creek.

Const. Lorraine Edwards told Global News Radio that “hate police graffiti” was spray painted on to a mix of service and employee vehicles in a nearby parking lot.

The incident was called into Hamilton Police by the RCMP at 8:00 A.M. on Monday morning and the episode is being investigated as “mischief to targeted property.”

Edwards says this is not the first time there’s been a vandalism incident at the Stoney Creek detachment. On February 4th, Hamilton police attended the Highway facility after an alarm went off.

When officers arrived it appeared the building was targetted with locks broken and graffiti spray painted on the side of a building.

An anonymous blog post on Northshore Counter-Info — a southern Ontario anarchist blog — suggests “a group of regular everyday folks” targetted the vehicles Sunday night on behalf of First Nations people who live in the northwestern Central Interior of British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

The blog says the group used spray paint and bleach to damage the cars in protest of what they call “colonial policing institutions (which) continue to interfere and trespass where they are not welcome.”

RCMP declined to comment on the alleged vandalism due to an investigation by Hamilton police.

