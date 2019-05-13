Tyndall Park man dead after argument over backlane boat

A Winnipeg man is dead after an argument in a back lane over a boat led to an assault.

Winnipeg police say Calvin Chan, 66, and a neighbour were trying to back a boat into a garage on Albina Way near Burrows Avenue Saturday at noon.

A man in a vehicle tried to drive through the back lane and got into an argument with Chan and his neighbour.

READ MORE: Dylan Hanchar identified as victim in Winnipeg’s 14th homicide

Police say Chan was assaulted and “sustained a serious injury.”

When police were called, the victim was found unresponsive and taken to hospital, where he died.

Dennis Lloyd Jr. Penner, 24, faces manslaughter charges. He is in custody.

Chan’s death is the city’s 15th homicide of 2019.