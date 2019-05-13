Canada
Man critically injured in early-morning motorcycle crash at Barrhaven intersection

A driver in his 20s is in hospital in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed at an intersection in Barrhaven early on Monday morning, Ottawa paramedics say.

A driver in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle struck a rock wall at the intersection of Longfields Drive and Prince of Wales, in southwest Ottawa, in the early hours of Monday morning, paramedics say.

First responders were called to the Barrhaven intersection around 3:40 a.m. Firefighters first arrived at the scene, where bystanders were already providing first aid to the critically injured man, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said in a statement.

Paramedics were able to stabilize the man on the way to the trauma centre at The Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus, where he remains in critical condition, the statement said.

Ottawa police say they’re investigating the crash.

Officers closed down Longfields Drive between Golflinks Drive and Prince of Wales Drive after the collision but reopened the road to traffic shortly after 10 a.m., a spokesperson said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Const. Amy Gagnon.

