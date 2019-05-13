Slim majority of Kitchener residents in favour of amalgamation: survey

The City of Kitchener released results from a survey of local residents on the potential effects of amalgamation and a small majority are in favour of the idea.

The survey, which was presented to council on Monday morning and will be shared with the province as well, saw 49 per cent of respondents say they would prefer one set of councillors with 43 per cent saying they were opposed to the idea.

A similar number of those who were asked (51 per cent) also believed that amalgamation would result in better service for residents of Kitchener.

While a slim majority of respondents to the survey were in favour of amalgamation, an overwhelming number of people (81 per cent) also said their interests are effectively represented in the current system.

Eighty-one per cent said they get good value for their tax dollars from the city and while 77 per cent were also happy with the level of service for the region.

Doug Ford’s government launched a provincial review of the regional system of government in January. It has been widely rumoured that it will lead to some form of amalgamation of the area whether it be all of Waterloo region or just the urban areas.

The survey of 600 people, which was conducted for the city by Environics Research, has a margin of error of +/- 4 per cent.