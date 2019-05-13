Man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Perth County

Perth County OPP are investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 68-year-old man.

It was shortly before noon on Sunday when police and paramedics were called to Perth Line 75, between Road 166 and Road 169, for reports that a vehicle hit a tree.

According to police, the collision involved a westbound pickup truck.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

His identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Perth Line 75 was closed for several hours while the OPP’s Traffic Technical Collision Investigators looked into the crash, but the roadway reopened shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Perth County OPP. Information can also be sent anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or a secure web tip can be submitted here.