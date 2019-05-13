New West police seeking missing man with memory loss

New Westminster Police is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Truong Vu, who walked away from his home at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Mr. Vu is non-verbal and suffers from memory loss due to a brain injury.

He left home wearing only a light blue t-shirt and black pants with flowers, and has not returned.

He is new to the area and will be unfamiliar with his surroundings and not likely to find his own way home. He is described as an Asian male, 5’6” tall with a thin build.

Given Mr. Vu’s medical condition, unfamiliarity with his surroundings, and inappropriate clothing for the weather, police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating him to bring him home safely.

Please call 911 or 604-525-5411 if you see him.