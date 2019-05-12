Canada
May 12, 2019 1:07 pm
Updated: May 12, 2019 1:09 pm

Man arrested after going on destructive rampage in Edson, Alta.

By

A man drove a stolen truck through a main entrance of the Provincial Building in Edson.

Ben Biro
The clean up will be extensive at the Provincial Building and Court House in Edson after a man rammed a stolen vehicle into the building Saturday.

RCMP were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The man had stolen a vehicle from an ATCO compound next door, drove through a fence and right into the east entrance of the Provincial Building.

He then proceeded to drive through the building, exiting on the west side causing extensive damage throughout both the Provincial Building and the Court House.

Firefighters clean up the damage to the Provincial Building in Edson.

Police found anti-Semitic messages throughout the building.

The man was taken into custody at 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

RCMP continue to investigate. Charges are pending.

Alberta
Alberta crime
Edson
Edson court house
Edson crime
Edson rampage
Rampage
RCMP

