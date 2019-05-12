Man arrested after going on destructive rampage in Edson, Alta.

The clean up will be extensive at the Provincial Building and Court House in Edson after a man rammed a stolen vehicle into the building Saturday.

RCMP were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

The man had stolen a vehicle from an ATCO compound next door, drove through a fence and right into the east entrance of the Provincial Building.

He then proceeded to drive through the building, exiting on the west side causing extensive damage throughout both the Provincial Building and the Court House.

Police found anti-Semitic messages throughout the building.

The man was taken into custody at 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

RCMP continue to investigate. Charges are pending.