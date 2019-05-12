Woman in critical condition after she was struck by a car in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal

A 23-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in the Plateau-Mont-Royal on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Saint-Denis street near Duluth Avenue.

The woman was taken to hospital where she is being treated for head trauma.

The victim was jaywalking outside the pedestrian walkway when a 51-year-old driver hit her. The man was treated for shock at the scene.

Police closed Saint-Denis street between Roy and Rachel streets but it has since been reopened.

Police say the driver won’t face charges as he was not impaired and followed road rules.