Okanagan crime: Truck, ATV reported stolen; police hoping to reunite abandoned trailer with owner

If you’re missing a flat-deck trailer, Lake Country RCMP may have it.

This week, police said a Carrs Landing resident notified them of an apparently abandoned trailer on Juniper Cove Road. The trailer had reportedly been there for several weeks, with the resident suspecting that it may have been stolen and abandoned.

The trailer, which has no licence plate on it, is made of steel and wood. If this is yours, you are asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

Truck stolen from Lake Country

In related news, a red 1998 Dodge 1500 pick-up truck was stolen from Lake Country on May 6.

Police say the homeowners heard the truck driving away at 2:40 a.m., and immediately called the police. RCMP patrolled the area, but to no avail. The B.C. licence plate is DE8070.

West Kelowna RCMP searching for registered owners

In West Kelowna, RCMP are asking for public help in trying to identify the registered owners of a truck and teardrop trailer seen in the Silverlake Campground area.

Police describe the truck as being grey or white in the mid-1990s. while the teardrop trailer had large, black font writing that said “I go where I’m towed” with the letter T missing.

If you can help identify the owners of this truck and trailer, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers or West Kelowna RCMP

ATV stolen in Kelowna

Police in Kelowna are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen ATV.

The ATV is a white 2014 Polaris Sportsman 750 with a winch and a black carrying case, and was reportedly stolen from the 3000 block of Dunster Road in East Kelowna on May 7.

Police say the ATV was parked between a truck and a fence prior to it being stolen, and that all keys are accounted for. The licence plate is 0D6706.