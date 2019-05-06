Chip truck trailer, pickup stolen in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating the alleged theft of a chip truck trailer and a pickup truck in Hamilton Township early Saturday.

Around 5:30 a.m., the owner of the chip truck trailer discovered the trailer was missing from its usual location at the corner of County Roads 9 and 18, just north of Cobourg. Two large propane tanks belonging to the trailer were found discarded on County Road 9.

A short time later, the trailer was discovered by a passerby just a few kilometres west along Westington Road. The trailer had a blown tire.

“No items were stolen from within the trailer but it did sustain light damage to the exterior,” stated Const. Kimberly Johnston.

Meanwhile, around 6:30 a.m., OPP were notified of a report of a stolen pickup truck from a driveway on County Road 18. The truck has a black cap with a reflective firefighter sticker on the rear window. The vehicle had a licence plate 890 3LP and VIN: 1GTHK29U21E161677

Police said it’s believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 6:15 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle contained an assortment of work tools.

Police continue to investigate and cannot confirm if the two reported thefts are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

