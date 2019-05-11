QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, May 11, 2019

HALIFAX – The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies were crowned the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s champions on Saturday, winning the President Cup in six games.

Samuel Harvey stopped all 28 shots he faced as Rouyn-Noranda blanked the Halifax Mooseheads 4-0.

Rouyn-Noranda and the Mooseheads will both play in the Memorial Cup later this month. Halifax advanced automatically as the host team of this year’s CHL championship tournament.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice, including an empty-netter with 1:11 to play, and Tyler Hinam and Alex Beaucage supplied the rest of the offence for the Huskies in Saturday’s win.

Huskies defenceman Noah Dobson picked up two assists and was named playoff MVP after producing eight goals and 29 points in 20 games. Teammate Joel Teasdale led all skaters in the post-season with 34 points in 20 contests.

Alexis Gravel stopped 31 shots for the Mooseheads, who open the Memorial Cup on May 17 against the Western Hockey League champions.

The Vancouver Giants and Prince Albert Raiders play Game 6 of the WHL final on Sunday, with the winner moving on.