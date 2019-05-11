MLB youth skills competition gets Montreal kids to play ball

Young baseball players got to show off their talents at an MLB sponsored skills competition Saturday as the NDG Baseball Community held its first MLB Pitch, Hit & Run event.

Over 50 young players between the age of 7 to 14 participated in the inaugural event which tested core baseball skills.

Players had to collect points in three core aspects of the game: pitching, hitting and running.

The best 25 players got to move on to the sectionals which take place on May 25 in Ontario.

6-year-old, Brady 'Golden Boy' Silverstone is racking up points at the MLB Pitch,Hit&Run skills competition at Loyola park in NDG.@MLB pic.twitter.com/Wg1VNxQN8i — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 11, 2019

The national grassroots event is designed to provide boys and girls with an opportunity to compete free of charge in a event that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball skills.

The grand prize, after advancing through four levels of competition, is a chance to compete at the 2019 MLB All Star Game.

Volunteer and organizer of the event ,Sharon Sweeney is hoping one of the young players attending will be able “to play in the big leagues” representing Montreal.

On a grander scale she wants the event to attract more young athletes to participate in the Montreal baseball program.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Mayor Sue Montgomery was on hand to toss the first pitch.

An advocate for staying active, Montgomery is throwing her support behind the sporting event as it keeps the youth moving.

Sweeney says more people showed up than expected and due to its success, she plans on continuing it next year.

The event also marks the kickoff of the 58th little league season for the NDG Baseball community which officially begins May 21.