B.C. logging company equipment leveled by fire

Several semis and logging trailers went up in smoke on Friday night at the LeBeau Bros Logging compound east of Kamloops.

Explosions were heard and black smoke could be seen rising skyward north of Highway 1 on Shuswap Rd. at the compound near the Lafarge plant around 8 p.m.

On the LeBeau Bros Logging Facebook page, Tracy LeBeau posted several photos and video of the devastating blaze.

The compound is outside of the fire protection district so crews did not attend.

“Thanks to everyone who came out to help tonight,” LeBeau said. “Words can’t express our appreciation. We’ll let you guys know, when we do, what caused it. As of now, three trucks gone. Good news, nobody injured.”

There is no word on the financial loss due to the blaze.

Global News has reached out to company owner Craig LeBeau for comment.