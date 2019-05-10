Traffic
Crash slows traffic on Kelowna’s Glenmore Road

Two vehicles collided on Glenmore Rd. near Kane Rd. on Friday afternoon.

Airbags were deployed in a crash involving two vehicles on Glenmore Road near Kane Road on Friday afternoon at around 4:20 p.m.

One vehicle broadsided the other, causing damage to both vehicles.

RCMP are on the scene investigating how the collision happened.

It doesn’t appear the people involved sustained any significant injuries.

Traffic in the southbound lanes of Glenmore Rd. were blocked by the incident.

