Moms still need more help at home, says Winnipeg parenting blogger

As we approach Mother’s Day, a Winnipeg parenting blogger says more moms are getting help when it comes to household chores, but there is still a long way to go before she would consider some marriages equal.

Susie Erjavec Parker, who writes about modern day parenting, noted a drastic change in what dads have started doing at home over the last few years.

“Things like the unpaid work of parenthood, which has generally fallen in the motherhood category,” she said. “Things like childcare, making those doctor appointments, shopping for groceries.”

Parker describes sharing the physical workload as a good thing, but said more works needs to be done when it comes to the mental work.

“The end goal is that as a mother I don’t have to think about all the emotional work that goes along with parenthood,” she explained. “That means that as a mother your partner knows your three-year-old’s favourite snack.”

In order to reach these goals, Parker said it’s important for parents set the examples for their kids.

“We have little boys and little girls who are seeing, ‘Oh daddy can make my lunch and daddy can run laundry.'” Parker explained.

“As children see that, as it becomes normalized, we’re raising a generation to go, ‘This is how it’s going to be, and you can do this and maybe even better.'”